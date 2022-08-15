Older married couple found dead in their Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, NJ — An older married couple, Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road on Aug. 12 at 7:05 a.m., according to an Aug. 12 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

A pending autopsy will determine the cause and manner of their deaths, but officials stress that there is no danger to the community. The ECPO, along with the Fairfield Police Department, is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.