Yogi Berra Tribute Day to take place at Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center on Sept. 22

UPPER MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center will host their annual Yogi Berra Tribute Day, with free admission for all Museum visitors, on Sunday, Sept. 22. The date coincides with the day of Yogi’s passing in 2015, and also commemorates the day in 1946 when he played his first game in the Major Leagues.(He hit a home run).

There will be fun activities for kids and kids-at-heart, as well as ongoing programming in the Museum’s stadium-style theater.

1:00 p.m.: YANKEE STADIUM: FROM THE (ORGAN) BENCH

Ed Alstrom, the weekend organist at Yankee Stadium, will tell stories from his 21 years of making music and memories in the Bronx. The program, which includes live music, will fascinate baseball fans with a unique behind-the-scenes glance at the source of baseball’s signature musical experience.

3:00 – 4:30 p.m.: Screening of It Ain’t Over

The Museum will screen the 2022 award-winning documentary about the life and legend of Yogi Berra, narrated by Yogi’s granddaughter, Lindsay Berra.

Saturday, October 5, 12:30pm and 2:30pm

THE 1956 PERFECT GAME

Museum visitors can relive the magic of Don Larsen and Yogi Berra’s 1956 World Series Perfect Game. The entire game will be screened in the Museum’s stadium-style theater, including the original commercials, at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Viewing is included with Museum admission.

Wednesday, October 16 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

OPEN BOOK, OPEN MIND: Book Talk at the Montclair Public Library

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is partnering with the Montclair Public Library for a special evening with award-winning Sports Illustrated journalist Melissa Ludtke. Ludtke’s book, “Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle to Get Inside” chronicles the 1978 federal legal case that gave her equal access to work alongside her male peers in Major League Baseball locker rooms. She’ll be discussing her groundbreaking story with fellow sports journalist and Montclair State University professor Kelly Whiteside. After the discussion, there will be a Q&A period and a book signing and sale with Watchung Booksellers. The event will take place at the Montclair Public Library, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Register for the event here: https://montclairlibrary.libnet.info/event/11000254

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. The Museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, please visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-809-2043.

