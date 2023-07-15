Fallen firefighter was former Irvington resident

The two firefighters killed battling a cargo ship fire in Port Newark were Essex County natives with one anchored in the Ironbound section and the other spending time in Irvington and surrounding municipalities.

Wayne M. Brooks Jr., 49, was born on June 3, 1974, in Glen Ridge, but raised in Irvington, until his family relocated to Newark, according to his obituary.

He graduated in 1992 from St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, where he was an exceptional student and a successful athlete. Brooks was a member of the first minority sabre team to make it to the Jr. Olympics, representing St. Benedicts.

Brooks took both the Newark firefighter and police examinations, where he achieved top scores in both, making him a sought-after recruit for both departments, his obit said.

Brooks chose the fire department and graduated first in his class and began a 16 year career. With the department, he was known for his cooking, taking young recruits under his wing and by the nickname “The Bear.” He had a second job working with Continental and then United Airlines for more than 29 years.

He and his wife Michele eventually settled in Union. The couple had two daughters, Taylor Brooks and Dasia Vaughn, who shared in his love for fencing, both excelling in the sport at Columbia High School, his obit said.

Brooks and Augusto “Augie” Acabou, were killed July 5 fighting a fire on board an Italian cargo ship, Grande Costa D’avorio, which carried about 1,000 vehicles. The fire continued to burn for several days and wasn’t officially under control until Sunday when there were also concerns the ship might capsize because of the amount of water that had been used to fight the fire.

Gov. Phil Murphy, speaking in West Orange, said the ship’s listing was also under control but firefighters were still on scene to be certain the fire did not reignite.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Newark firefighters were first alerted to the fire at approximately 9:25 p.m.

The initial call reported that six to seven vehicles were on fire on the 700-foot-long ship. The first mayday call was at 10:25 p.m. A second mayday was received at 10:40 p.m.

Fire rescue personnel contacted Acabou, who was trapped, at 11:39 p.m., located and transported him to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. The search continued for Brooks, who was found at 2:25 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

Acabou, a lifelong resident of Newark, served the Newark Fire Division for 9½ years and was assigned to Engine 16, Tour 1. Born and raised in the Ironbound section in a Portuguese family, he leaves behind a life partner, Cynthia Gulics, as well as her daughter, Gillian, and a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Flags across the state have been flying at half staff out of respect for the two firefighters.

Acabou’s visitation was Wednesday, July 12, at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge St., Newark, and his funeral Mass Thursday, July 13, at

10 a.m., also at the Cathedral.

Brooks’ visitation was Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Cathedral and his funeral Mass Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m., also at the Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the GoFundMe page in support of the families of Acabou and Brooks would be appreciated.