Former police officer gets five years in pedestrian’s death

A Bloomfield resident and former Newark police officer was sentenced to five years in prison for driving drunk and fatally striking a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of Garden State Parkway, and for an attempted coverup in which he drove home with the victim’s body in his car.

Louis A. Santiago, 26, had previously pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler to reckless vehicular homicide, desecrating human remains, official misconduct, and driving under the influence in connection to the death of Damian Dymka, 29, of Garfield.

Under the terms of his sentence, Santiago must serve five years without parole. Once released, he must also serve three years of post-release parole supervision, according to a press release from Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

His father, Luis Santiago, a former lieutenant in the Newark Police Department, was sentenced to two years of probation for obstructing the administration of law for false statements he made to the New Jersey State Police early in the investigation.

Albert Guzman, Louis Santiago’s cousin who was in the car with him during the crash, was admitted into the Pre-Trial Intervention diversionary program conditioned on a plea related to a conspiracy to hinder charge.

On Nov. 1, 2021, shortly before 3 a.m., a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Santiago, who was off duty and intoxicated, was traveling north on the Garden State Parkway, near exit 151. Santiago failed to maintain his lane and traveled on the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway, striking Dymka.

After striking the victim, neither Santiago nor Guzman called 911 or rendered aid, but returned to the scene multiple times before the victim was loaded into the Honda and removed from the scene. Santiago then took the body to his family home in Bloomfield, where he, his mother and Guzman allegedly discussed what to do with the body. Eventually, Santiago returned to the scene.

Santiago’s father learned of the crash from his son in person and traveled to the scene. He failed to contact 911 for approximately 40 minutes after learning of the incident.

He called 911 only after arriving at the scene and seeing that his son was not there.

When the State Police arrived, just after the younger Santiago returned to the scene, Luis Santiago made misleading statements to the responding trooper. Shortly after arriving, the State Police discovered Dymka’s remains in the back seat of the Honda.

Assistant Prosecutor Adam B. Wells, who handled the case from the outset, credited the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and detectives of

Bloomfield Station CIO for their diligent work investigating the case.

“I have great admiration for the family of Mr. Dymka as they have struggled with their tremendous loss,” Wells said. “I hope that the accountability this sentencing provides can help them move forward. They approached this process with wisdom and love, and the loss of their son Damian has been shared by the community at large.”

As for the defendants, Wells said, “the crash and the death of Mr. Dymka was a senseless and avoidable tragedy, but the coverup, as is so often the case, was worse and more troubling than the crime. The defendants engaged in despicable conduct reflecting an instinct towards corruption. This sentence is a significant punishment consistent with the applicable laws.”

As a condition of these convictions, neither Santiago will ever be allowed to hold any office or public employment in the State of New Jersey.