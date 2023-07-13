Fourth of July 5K returns to Maplewood

The 4th of July Run Through Maplewood 5K race returned on the Fourth of July.

The race was a regular feature among the Maplewood July 4 events but had not been run since the pandemic.

The event benefits the Columbia High School Boys and Girls Cross Country and Track and Field programs. The 3.1 mile run began on Dunnell Road by Memorial Park, passed through neighborhood streets before returning back to where it started.

Constantin Schreiber of Union won the race in 18:24.20 with Carlos Cañaveral of Summit coming in second at 18:57.42. Aidan Maas of Maplewood finished third in 19:14.57 and finished first among all runners from Maplewood.

Among the women, Crystal Ortiz of Jersey City finished first at 21:55.76; Carly Berwick , also of Jersey City, finished second at 22:11.72 and Erin Ward of West Orange took third at 22:40.30.

Bonnie Sladowsky was the top female finisher from Maplewood, completing the race in 23:48.19.