Become a Glen Ridge Public Library trustee

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge residents are invited to apply to become a library trustee. Linda Seyffarth, who has served the Glen Ridge Public Library as a trustee for 10 years, will not be renewing her term, which expires at the end of this year.

The Glen Ridge Public Library, voted the Best Small Public Library in New Jersey in 2019 by NJ Family Magazine, is seeking a well-rounded, energetic applicant who can assist the board of trustees with the many opportunities and challenges the library will be facing in the next several years. Upon recommendation by the library board to the mayor and council, this individual will be appointed to the nine-member board by the council for a five-year term.

Board members are responsible for developing long-term library policy, assuring sound fiscal management, and serving as a liaison between the community and the library.

To be eligible, applicants need to be a resident of Glen Ridge for at least one year. An information packet, including Glen Ridge Public Library history, its services, its governing bylaws, application and the duties of trustees is available at the front desk and at glenridgelibrary.org/board-of-trustees.html.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, Dec. 19.

Applicants should send the application, a cover letter and resume to board President Carol Harpster at charpstergrlib@gmail.com.

Questions? Contact library Director Tina Marie Doody at tmdoody@glenridgelibrary.org or call 973-748-5482.