Bicycle rodeo is smashing success in Glen Ridge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Police Department held its first bicycle rodeo on Saturday, June 4. In total, 27 bicycles were registered with the Glen Ridge Police Department’s voluntary bicycle registration program. This program provides detectives with the best opportunity to recover a bicycle if it is stolen; to learn more, contact Detective Sgt. Daniel Manley at 973-748-5400, ext. 115.

In addition to a great day of education and crime prevention, the department also raffled off several prizes during the event, including a child’s bicycle, an adult bicycle helmet, gift certificates and child’s shoes.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge Police Department