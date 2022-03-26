Clarus Glen Ridge now 100-percent leased

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Clarus Glen Ridge, the upscale rental community on the border of Montclair, is now 100-percent leased, developer JMF Properties announced March 24.

The collection of 110 modern rental residences with a full complement of lifestyle amenities leased up in less than six months, according to Joe Forgione, founder and principal of JMF Properties.

“We’re proud that Clarus Glen Ridge is now 100-percent leased and thrilled that New Jersey renters have embraced the community so enthusiastically,” Forgione said. “Clarus Glen Ridge was designed to offer the best of everything to residents who so graciously choose to make this community their home, from curated amenities to plush interior spaces to exquisite, high-end finishes and beyond. We are perfectionists, and spent a lot of time making sure every single detail of the building was just right, so to see this type of response is tremendously gratifying.”