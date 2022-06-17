County and Glen Ridge partner to plant an additional 50 trees

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Friday, June 10, Essex County and Glen Ridge partnered to plant 50 trees along Ridgewood Avenue in the borough. The Glen Ridge Shade Tree Commission selected the tree species and the locations of the plantings, the Essex County Department of Public Works purchased the trees, and Glen Ridge planted the trees. Essex County and Glen Ridge partnered in 2021 to plant the first 50 trees; this second phase brings the total number of trees planted to 100.