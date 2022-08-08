Get ready for the Glen Ridge Townwide Yard Sale this Oct. 1

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Start cleaning out your attic, garage and closets ahead of the sixth annual Glen Ridge Townwide Yard Sale. This year’s sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Registration is now open at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/389517506347; a registration fee applies. Online registration requires a credit or debit card. To avoid a credit card fee, participants may pay by check or cash by printing and filling out the form at https://tinyurl.com/2p88epk5 and bringing payment to the Glen Ridge Public Library, 240 Ridgewood Ave., by Friday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. Make checks payable to “Friends of the Glen Ridge Library”; blank forms are available at the library.

The registration fee includes extensive advertising via newspapers, social media, online event calendars, online classified ads, email blasts and flyers posted in businesses. Participants’ addresses will be listed on the official sale map and in a custom Google map. Each participant will also receive a sign to place in front of their home.

All proceeds generated from fees support the Friends of the Glen Ridge Library. For more information, visit www.glenridgelibrary.org/yardsale.