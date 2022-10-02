Glen Ridge BOE seeks member to fill short-term vacancy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Board of Education is seeking an individual to fill the short-term vacancy created by the resignation of a member. The position would last from the date of appointment to the board’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. Individuals currently running for the board are eligible to apply.

Qualifications are as follows: valid voter registration, at least one year of residency in Glen Ridge and the ability to pass a criminal background check. Interest in and/or experience with the Glen Ridge Public Schools is helpful, as is some experience in group decision making. Send a resume and cover letter to boeapplicant@glenridge.org by Friday, Oct. 7.