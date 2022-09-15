Glen Ridge CCC endorses candidates for upcoming election

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Civic Conference Committee has endorsed Town Council candidates Peter Hughes and Richard Law, and Board of Education candidates Elisabeth Ginsburg, Tricia Akinwande and Heather Yaros-Ramos, according to a Sept. 7 press release.

Any candidate seeking CCC endorsement participates in two interview rounds with members of the nonpartisan 109-year-old organization.

“The CCC carefully deliberates on the qualifications of each candidate, including their professional experiences, personal commitment to the town and volunteerism,” CCC Chairperson Yin Chang-D’Arcy. “We also look for candidates that best serve the town and needs of all the people. Similarly, we seek BOE candidates that look toward the greater good and attend to what benefits all the children in our school district.”

The Glen Ridge Civic Conference Committee will host a meet-the-candidates night on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. for Town Council and Board of Education candidates. The event will be hosted online. Glen Ridge residents are encouraged to come and learn more about all the candidates.

For more information, visit glenridgeccc.wordpress.com.