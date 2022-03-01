Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team clinches SEC–Independence Division title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team clinched the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title this season. The Ridgers went 12-2 in the division.

GRHS lost to both Oratory Prep and Newark Tech last week to move to a 16-7 overall record.

Senior Bryan Moussako had 21 points and four rebounds in the 70-61 loss in Summit to Oratory Prep on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in a nonconference game. Senior Carter Koenig had 15 points and 10 rebounds, senior Michael Cifelli had 14 points and seven rebounds, and junior JD Pine had 6 points for the Ridgers.

Moussako had 22 points, and Koenig and senior Ryan O’Neil each had 8 points in the 46-44 home loss to Newark Tech in an SEC crossover game on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Cifelli had 6 points.

The Ridgers received the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament. The Ridgers will host No. 16 seed Newark Lab in the first round on Tuesday, March 1. The winner will face the winner between No. 8 seed Weehawken and No. 9 seed Becton Regional. Newark West Side is the No. 2 seed, Secaucus is the No. 3 seed and Hoboken is the No. 4 seed.

