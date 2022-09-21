Glen Ridge HS girls tennis nets first two wins of season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team defeated Columbia and Cedar Grove in consecutive matches for its first wins of the season.

GRHS defeated Columbia, 4-1, on Sept. 13 and Cedar Grove, 5-0, on Sept. 14.

Glen Ridge then lost at Verona, 4-1, on Sept. 16, to move to a 2-3 record.

Sophomore Riley O’Sullivan is the No. 1 singles player; sophomore Sophia Appelbaum-Roth and junior Tessa Rothman are the No. 2 and No. 3 singles players, respectively.

Senior Jasmine Schaber and junior Siena Atkinson make up the No. 1 doubles team, while senior Lyla Olczak and sophomore Michelle Plaisted make up the No. 2 doubles team.