Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team, under head coach Kendall Southerland, has enjoyed a good season with a recent 4-3 dual-meet record. Above, senior Jesse Gibbs smiles as he wears his ‘pin necklace.’

Gibbs has a 20-2 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge HS wrestling team managers