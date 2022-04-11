Glen Ridge PBA to honor Roberts with golf outing in May

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 58 will hold the second Charles “Rob” Roberts Scholarship Golf Outing in May, with all proceeds going to scholarships for Glen Ridge High School graduating seniors.

The event will again be offering two date options: Monday, May 23, at 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. at the Glen Ridge Country Club. Spots are filling up quickly, so those interested should reserve spots soon. Organizers are also still looking for sponsors.

For more information, contact Ray Carnevale at dadumpire@aol.com or 973-809-2920; Ray Scott at rayscott112@comcast.net or 973-943-0556; or Paul Brewster at brewster.bernie@gmail.com.