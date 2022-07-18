Glen Ridge PD and hospital sharpen emergency readiness with active shooter drill

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Mountainside Medical Center recently conducted an active shooter drill and preparedness assessment of its emergency operations plan for a potential mass casualty event, in collaboration with the Glen Ridge Police Department.

The exercise focused on patient and team member safety, communication, security and law enforcement response, and de-escalation protocols. Participants included Mountainside team members with various roles and responsibilities, hospital security officers, and members of the Glen Ridge Police Department.

“Drills such as this allow us to evaluate and improve our readiness and response capabilities by planning and training together as a community,” hospital CEO Tim O’Brien said. “We take these drills seriously and appreciate the engagement of our team members and municipal partners.”

The contributions of the Glen Ridge Police Department lent to the authenticity of the drill and helped ensure the municipal government and the hospital have a coordinated response plan. With its location on the Glen Ridge–Montclair border, the hospital is located in Glen Ridge Police Department’s primary service area.

“Having a positive and productive partnership with Mountainside Medical Center allows us to work cohesively, which is paramount when handling potential life-threatening situations,” GRPD Chief Sean Quinn said. “This recurring drill provides us the opportunity to enhance our response and communication with Mountainside Medical Center. By maintaining an open dialogue, we are able to better understand Mountainside’s response protocols and provide feedback to ensure hospital emergency preparedness is complementary to police protocols in these situations.”