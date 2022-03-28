Glen Ridge police officer completes crime prevention certification training

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge Police Officer Joseph Anello recently attended crime prevention certification training. He joins Detective Sgt. Daniel Manley, Sgt. Michael Medico, Detective Anthony Rivera and Officer Christopher Grogan as certified crime prevention officers. Crime prevention officers are certified to conduct security surveys of private properties to help minimize the risk of a break-in or theft. They make recommendations for security improvements and techniques based upon their training. The survey evaluates things such as windows, doors, locks, alarms and lighting. To schedule a survey, contact 973-748-5400, ext. 118, or policeadministration@glenridgenj.org.