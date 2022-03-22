Glen Ridge police officers receive commendation for heroic efforts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On March 21, Glen Ridge Police Chief Sean Quinn and the Public Safety Committee presented the members of day squad 1 with letters of commendation for their valiant efforts on Feb. 25. On that date at approximately 4:30 p.m., these officers responded to a resident’s 9-1-1 calls reporting that a suspect had broken into their house and stolen several items. The resident reported having a physical confrontation with the suspect, who then attempted to flee.

Arriving officers quickly located the suspect and placed him under arrest. While in custody, the suspect began to exhibit labored breathing and signs of an overdose due to opioids. Officers administered two doses of naloxone to the suspect, who soon regained consciousness. He was transported to Mountainside Hospital, where he then reportedly assaulted uniformed officers.

The suspect was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and theft, and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility. For their efforts, Sgt. Ryan Schwartz, Officer Christopher Grogan, Officer Joseph Anello and Detective Anthony Re were issued commendations on behalf of Quinn, Public Safety Committee Chairperson Peter A. Hughes and the Public Safety Committee.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge Police Department