Glen Ridge to flush fire hydrants throughout borough

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Water Bureau has announced that the spring flushing of fire hydrants throughout the borough will begin the week of May 9 and continue through June 7. The flushing crews will begin at 10 p.m. each night and work until 5 a.m. The water bureau, in conjunction with the Montclair Fire Department, will start flushing at Watchung Avenue and work moving southward to the East Orange border.

The purpose of this program is to remove sediment in the lines and to operate, lubricate and test fire hydrants to ensure adequate fire protection.

There may be some discoloration of water and low pressure during flushing in your area. This will be temporary and should cease upon completion of the program.