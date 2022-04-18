Help Glen Ridge HS seniors succeed by purchasing milkweed

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Environmental Advisory Committee is selling swamp milkweed to support the area’s monarch butterfly population. All proceeds will go toward the committee’s annual Environmental Scholarship, which is awarded to a graduating senior from Glen Ridge High School who has demonstrated personal leadership and environmental stewardship in the school community.

Swamp milkweed is a native N.J. perennial with pink summer blooms. It is a vital source of food for monarch caterpillars and butterflies, who lay their eggs on these plants. Swamp milkweed is very hardy, and grows several feet tall in full sun. It adds beauty to any yard or garden.

Pre-order plants now and pick them up at the Glen Ridge Arts & Eco Fair on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To pre-order, go to https://register.capturepoint.com/reg/index.cfm; type in “Borough of Glen Ridge”; log in using the same account information as for the Glen Ridge pool and camp; choose “Glen Ridge Municipal Services”; and select “2022 Eco Fair Milkweed Sale.”

For more information, send an email to goglenridgegreen@gmail.com.