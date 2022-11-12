Joseph T. Connolly collection drive returns to Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Joseph T. Connolly Drive, a semiannual townwide clothing and household goods collection drive in Glen Ridge, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Glen Ridge High School parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave. This event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge and the GRHS Key Club, will be held rain or shine.

Items will be donated to Goodwill. All items must be clean and in good condition. Furniture and baby equipment will not be accepted. For questions about acceptable items, call 1-718-777-6320 or visit goodwillnynj.org/donate-goods.

Tax donation receipts will be provided upon request.