Leaf collection in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The borough of Glen Ridge has contracted a truck to specifically pick up bagged leaves curbside, beginning April 18 and terminating April 27. Residents must use biodegradable paper bags; plastic bags will not be accepted for pickup.

These curbside pickups will be made on the property’s first regular scheduled garbage collection each week; for instance, properties where garbage is picked up on Mondays and Thursdays will have leaves collected on Mondays during the collection period, and so on. Leaves may not be placed curbside on the second collection day of the week.

Bags must contain only leaves, meaning no pet waste, garbage, recycling materials, planting flats or containers, garden debri, grass clippings, mulch, dirt, rocks, sticks or branches. Garden and yard debris is picked up at the curb on the same days as leaf collection and must be packaged separately from leaves. Leaf bags will not be picked up if they exceed a 50-pound weight limit.

Leaves may not be raked or placed onto any streets or into any gutters in the borough, including along county roads.

For additional information, call the Glen Ridge Public Works Department at 973-748-8400, ext. 223.