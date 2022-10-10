Leaf collection in Glen Ridge this fall

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge has contracted a truck to specifically pick up bagged leaves curbside, beginning Oct. 24 and terminating Dec. 21. There will be no leaf collection Nov. 28-30. Residents must use biodegradable paper bags. Plastic bags will not be accepted for pick up.

These curbside pickups will be made on the property’s first regularly scheduled garbage collection each week. Leaves may not be placed curbside for the second collection day of the week.

Bags must only contain leaves. Leaf bags will not be picked up if they exceed a 50-pound weight limit. The bags must not contain any pet waste, garbage, recycling materials, planting flats or containers, garden debris other than leaves, grass clippings, mulch, dirt, rocks, sticks or branches. Garden and yard debris is picked up at the curb on the first scheduled collection day of the week and must be packaged separately from leaves.

Leaves may not be raked into any streets or gutters in the borough, including county roads. Bags may not be placed into any streets or gutters in the borough, including county roads.

New Jersey laws and Glen Ridge ordinances provide for penalties for residents who do not follow this program.

For additional information, call the Glen Ridge Public Works Department at 973-748-8400, ext. 223.