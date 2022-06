GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge invites every resident to a virtual presentation by borough administrator Michael Zichelli on Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. Zichelli will discuss the borough’s form of government and his role within it. He will also review the past two years and upcoming highlights and challenges. Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer period.

To attend the virtual event, visit https://tinyurl.com/23huwujt.