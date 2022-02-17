Mountainside Medical Center awarded for outstanding performance with three awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been recognized for excellence with the Ardent Cup, the highest honor awarded by Ardent Health Services. The hospital was also honored with the Best Employee Loyalty Award and CEO Tim O’Brien was named Ardent’s CEO of the Year.

Ardent operates Mountainside Medical Center in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital was selected from among other eligible hospitals and leaders within the Ardent system, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care.

Presented annually, the Ardent Cup recognizes outstanding overall performance and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Winners must demonstrate success in a variety of areas, including clinical quality, patient satisfaction and employee engagement while meeting financial and operational benchmarks.

“Even in the midst of the many challenges presented by COVID-19, our dedicated team members and medical staff have continued to put our patients and their families first by delivering high quality health care in a safe, comfortable environment,” O’Brien said. “We are extremely proud to earn this recognition and grateful to our outstanding team members who made these awards possible.”

Each year, the Best Employee Loyalty Award recognizes the facility with the highest employee satisfaction and engagement while the CEO of the Year award recognizes the leader who has made the most significant contribution over the past year.

“Tim’s inclusive leadership style and focus on continuous growth and improvement helped Mountainside Medical Center exceed many of its goals in 2021,” said Matt Maxfield, president of Ardent Health Services’ Americas Region. “To be recognized for outstanding leadership, high engagement and overall excellence is a true testament to the outstanding teamwork of our employees and providers and their shared commitment to our purpose of serving others.”

Photos Courtesy of Mountainside Medical Center