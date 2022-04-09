Mountainside Medical Center recognized for LGBTQ policies and practices

GLEN RIDGE / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Mountainside Medical Center, a Hackensack Meridian Health facility in Glen Ridge and Montclair, received “leader” status with a perfect score of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization. The designation demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to the equitable treatment of and public commitment to LGBTQ patients, visitors and team members.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our efforts to provide an inclusive and equitable environment for our patients, team members and visitors,” Mountainside CEO Tim O’Brien said. “We are committed to delivering respectful, compassionate care that meets the unique needs of our LGBTQ patients and their families.”

More than 2,000 health care facilities participated in the survey, with a record 747 facilities recognized for paving the way toward LGBTQ equality.

Mountainside has implemented the following policies and practices, among others: