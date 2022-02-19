New Glen Ridge library director to assume position March 14

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Feb. 9, the Glen Ridge Public Library board of trustees voted to appoint Tina Marie Doody to the position of library director, effective March 14.

Doody joins the Glen Ridge Public Library from her previous position as assistant director at the Plainfield Public Library, where she was employed since 2009. As the assistant director, Doody was responsible for managing the library’s collection development activities, organizing adult programming, leading various department staff, and assisting with special projects, such as a major radio frequency identification conversion effort. She also managed the creation and maintenance of the library’s website and social media, and is the chairperson of the Collection Development Committee for eLibraryNJ.

Doody has a Master of Library Science from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts with a double major of political science and communications, also from Rutgers University. She has been working as a professional librarian for more than 18 years and was previously part of the reference department at the Montclair Public Library.

“I strongly believe that libraries are a key component of vital communities, and I am looking forward to working with the board and the staff of the Glen Ridge Public Library to continue their tradition of excellence,” Doody said.