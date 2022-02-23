Public info session about how Glen Ridge operates

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Civic Conference Committee will host an information session for anyone who wants to know how the town keeps the gas lamps burning! This is the annual chance for residents to join in and learn more about the nuts-and-bolts of how the borough of Glen Ridge runs. All are invited to attend this information presentation by Board of Education President Betsy Ginsburg and Glen Ridge Councilman Peter Hughes. Learn from them as they describe more about their responsibilities, as well as how to run an effective and successful campaign for election to local positions.

The session will be Wednesday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Glen Ridge Train Station, 224 Ridgewood Ave., and streamed via Facebook Live; visit glenridgeccc.wordpress.com to connect to the live link. Refreshments will be provided.

This info session will be especially helpful for anyone who is interested in running for elected office in Glen Ridge. In November, Glen Ridge will elect two people to serve on Borough Council and three people to serve on the Board of Education.

Questions will be taken before the info session via email to glenridgeccc.mail@gmail.com.