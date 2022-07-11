Vegetation control to be applied in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — From July 18 through 20, vegetation control will be applied to various cobblestone gutters throughout the borough of Glen Ridge. This spraying only pertains to cobblestone gutters in the Borough.

The application will be done by TruGreen of Randolph. The local representative of TruGreen is Thomas Hart, who can be reached by telephone at 973-252-0140.

Glufosinate ammonium, aka Finale Herbicide, will be dispersed via handheld sprayers.

For routine health inquiries and to obtain information about signs and symptoms of pesticide exposure, call the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System at 800-222-1222 or the National Pesticide Information Center at 800-858-7378. For pesticide regulation information, pesticide complaints and health referrals, call the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Pesticide Control Program at 609-984-6507.

To opt out of having the cobblestone gutter in front of your property sprayed, fill out the opt-out form at glenridgenj.org/permits.htm. Even if you opted out in 2021, you must do so again this year.

Upon request, the pesticide applicator or applicator business shall provide a resident of notification at least 72 hours prior to the application, except for Quarantine and Disease Vector Control only, when conditions necessitate pesticide applications sooner than that time.