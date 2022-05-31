Young angler from Glen Ridge catches a whopping five fish at derby

Photo Courtesy of Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Will Schaller, of Glen Ridge, caught the most fish in the boys 6-10 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange on Thursday, May 26. The angler, who caught five fish, is joined by sister Noelle. Congratulating him are Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., left, and Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.

