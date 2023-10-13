Investigation underway into shooting on Evelyn Court

MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood police officers responded to Evelyn Court on Monday after getting a report of a gunshot victim lying in the street at 2:11 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene, found the individual and began rendering aid until South Essex Fire Department/ Emergency Medical Services and Robert Wood Johnson paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The ensuing on-scene investigation determined that the shooting occurred outside of Maplewood’s jurisdiction in Irvington Township. Evelyn Court is located near the intersection of Boyden and Stuyvesant avenues.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Irvington Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information or video should contact the Irvington Police at 973-399-6600.

Calls and an email sent to the Irvington Police Department seeking more information were not returned.

Maplewood police said there is no threat to the public at this time.