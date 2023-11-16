Irvington honors its veterans

Local veterans who are active in their community were honored earlier this month at a Veteran’s Award Brunch in the township. P&C Veteran Resource Inc. and Golconda Temple 24 presented the event, which was emceed by Steve Brunson and and featured Sharon Mc Greevey, who is director of Veteran Services for the New Jersey Re-entry Program, as guest speaker, and Irvington Township Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley as a special guest. P&C Veteran Resource, which is located at 52 Chestnut Ave., in Irvington, provides a variety of services to veterans, including assistance with benefits, housing, employment and legal issues. The organization also has programs, including community outreach, educational and recreational. The Golconda Temple is a non-profit charitable organization with a temple in Newark. The recipients of awards were: Anthony Woodson, Marine Corps; Curtis Richburg, Army and Marines; John Hamilton, Navy; Robert Byrdsell, Marine Corps, pictured seated in the center.