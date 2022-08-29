16-year-old is arrested for murdering 17-year-old in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Aug. 26 the arrest of a 16-year-old who is being charged with the murder of a 17-year-old in Irvington.

On Aug. 19, at 10:10 p.m., police discovered the 17-year-old victim, whose name is not being released, on the100 block of Maple Avenue in Irvington. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m.

The 16-year-old suspect is also being charged with two weapon offenses, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property. His name is also not being released.

The charges against this juvenile are merely accusations; he is presumed innocent at this time. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.