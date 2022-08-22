17-year-old shot to death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Irvington, according to an Aug. 20 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, Aug. 19, at 10:10 p.m., police discovered the juvenile, whose name is not being released, on the 100 block of Maple Avenue in Irvington. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.