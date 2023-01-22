35-year-old man stabbed to death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal stabbing of Haleem Youngblood, 35, of Irvington, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 18 at 2:03 a.m., Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside a residence on the 100 block of Tichenor Terrace in Irvington. Police arrived and found Youngblood suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:06 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.