60-year-old man killed crossing the Garden State Parkway in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — A driver was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway in Irvington in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 26, after he exited his vehicle following a crash, according to New Jersey State Police.

According to law enforcement, Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls, was driving southbound near milepost 144 in Irvington in a Chevrolet Camaro at approximately 1:35 a.m. when he was involved in a single-car crash that disabled his vehicle and brought it to a stop in the middle lane.

The investigation indicates that Terpak was then struck by a Lexus NX3 as he exited his vehicle and sustained deadly injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured and remained at the scene, according to authorities. The state police continue to investigate the crash.