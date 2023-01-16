AARP to provide free tax filing at Irvington Public Library starting Feb. 2

IRVINGTON, NJ — Tax season is here and AARP, in cooperation with the IRS, will help file residents’ federal and state taxes for free.

AARP will offer its services at the Irvington Public Library, 5 Civic Square in Irvington, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 2 and continuing through April 13 . Call 973-372-6400 for an appointment. Appointments will be taken, starting Jan. 23.

Before setting off for the library for an appointment, residents must gather and bring the following items, where applicable: driver’s license/photo ID card for taxpayer and spouse; Social Security cards for anyone listed on the return, including spouse and dependents; all income and IRS-generated documents for the tax year for the return; copy of the 2021 tax return; property tax notice for 2022 tax year, such as a postcard or billing statement; summary of medical and other deductible expenses, though the tax aide will not add up expense receipts; and PTR-1 and/or PTR-2 forms if applicable.

This program cannot do returns that include: income from rental properties owned; income from a ride-sharing business; or returns for sole proprietor businesses with depreciation, inventory, business use of home or net losses.

For more information and appointments, call 973-372-6400 or visit irvingtonpubliclibrary.org.