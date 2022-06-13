Authorities investigate apparent murder/suicide in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating an apparent murder/suicide that occurred in Irvington, according to a June 9 press release from the ECPO.

Irvington police made a welfare check at a home on Adams Street during the predawn hours of Thursday, June 9, and discovered Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 29, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene at 3:53 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates it was likely a murder/suicide, according to the ECPO.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.