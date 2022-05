This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Hundreds of area Muslims came together on May 3 to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Weequahic Park in Newark, where they prayed together and shared a feast. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. It is a joyous occasion filled with prayer, good food and community.

Photos Courtesy of Kathleen Witcher