Essex County surrogate to speak at Irvington NAACP meeting

IRVINGTON, NJ — Alturrick Kenney, the Essex County surrogate, will be the guest of the Irvington NAACP on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at its in-person meeting at Greater New Point Baptist Church, 60 Paine Ave. in Irvington.

The Essex County surrogate’s responsibilities include probating wills, appointing administrators for those who die without a will of estates, qualifying trustees and qualifying guardians of incapacitated persons. The Surrogate’s Court is also the custodian of minors’ funds until the minor turns 18 years of age, when they either receive the proceeds from a lawsuit or are named as a beneficiary of an insurance policy or in a will.

Face masks are required at the church. For more details, contact irvingtonnaacp2@gmail.com.