IRVINGTON, NJ — More than 120 people attended the Irvington Chamber of Commerce’s 84th annual Police and Fire Civic and Community Awards Dinner on Oct. 20 at Hanover Manor. The 2022 event honored members of the Irvington Police and Fire departments. Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley received the Civic Award, and the Rev. H. Grady James III, of First Bethel Baptist Church, received the Community Service Award.

Photos Courtesy of David Biagini