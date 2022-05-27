Irvington church to celebrate 46 years of service

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Deliverance Jesus Is Coming Church is celebrating 46 years of service to the Irvington community and Essex County with a series of events held at 815 Springfield Ave. in Irvington.

The membership presents a weekend itinerary, beginning Friday, June 3, at 7 p.m. with an evening service featuring guest speaker Evangelist Shirley Graham of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Toms River.

On Saturday, June 4, at noon there will be a street renaming ceremony in memory of DJICC founder Bishop James H. Everett II, who served as senior pastor until his death. The event will include greetings from Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Essex County Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson and U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr.

The weekend will culminate with a 46th church anniversary service on Sunday, June 5, at 10 a.m. with guest speaker Steven Sledge, an elder of The Potter’s House of Houston, Texas.

All are invited to attend these events; face masks are required. For those unable to attend in-person, the events will be streamed online via www.djicc.org.