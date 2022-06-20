Irvington church to host four-day convention

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Deliverance Jesus Is Coming Church will convene for its annual conference, “The Family of God Convention,” at 815 Springfield Ave. in Irvington. The four-day Deliverance Jesus Is Coming Fellowship of Churches conference will feature motivational, inspirational and informational services and workshops.

Speaker events are as follows: Tuesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. with guest speaker Bishop J.L. Jackson of ReFreshing Church, Roanoke, Va.; Wednesday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. with guest speaker Bishop Marcus Martin of Keys of David Ministry, Cleveland, Ohio; Thursday, June 30, at 7:30 pm with guest speaker Bishop Joan E. Whittaker of HORAC Ministries, Ossining, N.Y.; and Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. with guest speaker evangelist Shirley Graham of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, South Toms River.

Workshops will be: Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m., a youth empowerment workshop, “Running to Win,” with Cora Coleman, co-pastor of New Life Deliverance Worship Center, North Brunswick, for youths ages 13 and older; Wednesday, June 29, at 12:30pm, a women’s workshop, “Pressing Forward,” with Antoinette Patrick, pastor at Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center, Valdosta, Ga.; Thursday, June 30, at 11 a.m., a men’s workshop, “Pressing and Purpose,” with the Rev. Kenneth Young Sr., a certified counselor and therapist from Gethsemane Baptist Church, Newark; and Thursday, June 30, at 12:30 p.m., a leadership workshop, “Keeping Our Eyes on the Prize,” with Bishop Elroy Benn, prelate of Deliverance Jesus is Coming Fellowship, Monroe, N.C.

Everyone is invited to attend; face masks are required. Those unable to attend in-person can join virtually on Facebook or Zoom; the connection information will be online at www.djicc.org.