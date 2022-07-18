Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to a July 18 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, July 16, officers from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office alerted the ECPO that a male had been shot on the 700 block of 20th Street in Newark. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:07 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.