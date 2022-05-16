Irvington man shot to death on Grove Street

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Jahque Benbow, 23, of Irvington, according to a May 13 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, May 11, at approximately 10 p.m., Irvington police responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of Grove Street. When they arrived, they discovered Benbow suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.