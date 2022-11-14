Irvington NAACP moves to electronic ballots for branch leaders election

IRVINGTON, NJ — The National NAACP will offer branch elections by Election Buddy for unit members in good standing. Irvington NAACP will have its turn at voting on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. All eligible members will cast votes for branch officers electronically rather than by in-person ballots this year.

The nominating committee posted the slate for 2022-2024 as President Kathleen Witcher, Vice President Jerry Anderson, secretary Rodney White, treasurer Aileemah Cannon Horton and assistant secretary Frank Blake. Two new members, Horton and Blake, have consented to volunteer for the activities of the branch with the goal of maintaining social justice and equity for all people.

All those interested in contributing to the work in Irvington may contact the branch by email at irvingtonnaacp2@gmail.com. Current topics for action include affordable housing, new guidelines addressing parental and school involvement, new high school graduation requirements in New Jersey, canceling student debt, health equity and voter empowerment.