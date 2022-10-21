Irvington NAACP to hold 41st-anniversary gala

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP will celebrate its 41st year as a branch of the oldest civil rights organization in America at a gala on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at D’Lorice, 665 Stuyvesant Ave. in Irvington.

This year’s honorees worked throughout the pandemic to provide supports for the community and to promote peace and social justice. The 2022 awardees are the Irvington chapter of the National Action Network, the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and the Newark Community Health Center in Irvington.

Dinner tickets and ads are available by emailing irvingtonnaacp2@gmail.com.

This year’s theme, “This is Power,” reflects the continued work of the NAACP as it works for social justice and equality for all. All around the country, the NAACP focus this year includes issues of women’s and gender rights, canceling student loan debts, issues of the environment, and combating voter suppression while improving voter empowerment.