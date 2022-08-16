Irvington police roll out the use of body-worn cameras

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Public Safety Department announced that, as of Aug. 1, a limited number of municipal police officers are now equipped with body-worn cameras, according to a press release. The public will be able to see the new cameras worn by police officers in the patrol division.

Irvington officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

This initiative is part of a countywide effort by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office to equip all Essex County police agencies with body-worn cameras. Body-worn cameras have been effective in memorializing important information during critical incidents.

Irvington police officers must activate their body cameras when conducting investigative and enforcement actions, such as making an arrest, issuing a summons, conducting a search or stopping a person on the street during an investigation. All officers equipped with body-worn cameras have received training on the devices.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington