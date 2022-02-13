Irvington resident named academic division chairperson at Essex County College

NEWARK, NJ — Andrew Hrechak, of Irvington, recently joined Essex County College as chairperson of the Division of Mathematics, Engineering Technologies and Computer Sciences.

Hrechak has been an academic chairperson, academic coordinator and professor at New Jersey colleges for more than 30 years. He most recently served as interim/assistant chairperson in the School of Business’ Management Department at Berkeley College, where he was also a professor.

“Dr. Hrechak brings a wealth of experience to Essex County College. His wide range of knowledge will enhance our STEM offerings that fall under the Division of Mathematics, Engineering Technologies and Computer Sciences,” ECC President Augustine A. Boakye said.

“I am pleased that Dr. Hrechak has joined the Essex family as the new chairperson of the METCS Division. Andrew has experience in accreditation, advisement, recruiting and scheduling over the course of his career,” said Alvin Williams, Executive dean of faculty and academics.

“I look forward to working with our students, and supporting the mission and values of Essex County College. I see my position as one that serves our students, faculty and staff,” Hrechak said.

In addition to his assignment at Berkeley College, Hrechak has held administrative and teaching positions at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the College of Saint Elizabeth and Seton Hall University.

He earned Doctor of Philosophy and master’s degrees in management, information systems and operations management from Rutgers University–Newark. He has a master’s degree in computer science, minoring in management-cost engineering and a bachelor’s degree in computer science with a minor in industrial engineering, both from NJIT.